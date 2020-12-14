Public Storage names three new trustees to board after Elliott talks

Dec. 13, 2020 7:16 PM ETPublic Storage (PSA), WELL, EQRPSA, WELL, EQRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • After the Wall Street Journal reported that hedge fund Elliott Management privately nominated six people for Public Storage's (NYSE:PSA) board, the REIT announced three new members to its board of trustees.
  • PSA also confirmed that it has held discussions with Elliott in recent weeks and that the firm named six nominees for PSA's board before the Dec. 12 deadline.
  • The three new board members are Welltower (NYSE:WELL) CEO and Chief Investment Officer Shankh Mitra; David Neithercut, former president and CEO and current board member of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR); and Paul Williams, president of the National Association of Corporate Directors Chicago Chapter.
  • PSA didn't say if any of the three new board members were recommended by Elliott.
  • In addition three current trustees will retire at the end of the year — Uri P. Harkham, B. Wayne Hughes Jr., and Daniel C. Staton.
  • PSA has 13 members on its board. With the three new trustees, the company has named five independent directors in the past 18 months, the company said.
