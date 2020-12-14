'Merger Monday' is back as economy continues to recover from COVID-19
- A bout of dealmaking began over the weekend as AstraZeneca bulked up its rare disease portfolio with the $39B purchase of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (its biggest acquisition on record).
- Elsewhere in the pharma sector, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was reported to be in the race to buy Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) by putting in an offer of $120/share, compared to the one already agreed to from BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO).
- Other industries also saw increased activity. Educational-software maker Pluralsight agreed to a $3.5B sale to Vista Equity Partners, Huntington Bancshares unveiled an all-stock deal merger with TCF Financial, and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) announced a $1.2B deal for U.K. videogame company Codemasters, trumping an earlier agreement with rival Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO).
- According to Dealogic, M&A transactions in the U.S. reached $531B in the third quarter, up from $140B in Q2, as the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
- Looking ahead, the deals we will see will be "mainly conducted by the large companies that fared well during the COVID crisis and will be larger than normal, on average," writes SA contributor Baruch Lev. "They will be mainly aimed at increasing market power and industry concentration, and will not contribute much to employment."
