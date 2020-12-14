El Paso Water selects Infosys for customer service transformation
Dec. 14, 2020 5:23 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)INFYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has inked a strategic partnership with El Paso Water, a municipal utility in El Paso, Texas, to transform its legacy customer information systems (CIS) with Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter (C2M).
- Infosys will leverage its Preconfigured Accelerator for Customer Experience (PACE), to digitize EPWater's customer engagement and billing platforms.
- Ashiss Kumar Dash, SVP and Segment Head - Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy, Infosys, said, "We are delighted to partner with EPWater in their customer service transformation journey. In our past implementations, we have seen our utility clients reap numerous benefits from the flexibility, nimbleness, and cost-effectiveness of Infosys PACE solution on the Oracle C2M and Customer Care and Billing (CC&B) platforms. With deep knowledge in areas of Customer Care and Billing, C2M, meter data, and mobile workforce management guided by industry-best practices, Infosys is committed to deliver superior customer experience and employee engagement."