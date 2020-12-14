BioSolar forms a new company to launch green hydrogen technology venture
Dec. 14, 2020 5:56 AM ETNewHydrogen, Inc. (NEWH)NEWHBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BioSolar (OTCPK:BSRC) formed a wholly owned subsidiary, NewHydrogen, to develop an electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen.
- The JV will run parallel and complementary to the Company’s existing lithium-ion technology development targeting the high-growth battery electric vehicle (BEV) sector.
- In a 2020 research report, Goldman Sachs estimates that green hydrogen will be a “once in a lifetime” market opportunity worth more than $12T and electrolyzer technology is the only commercially available solution for doing so.
- "While we embark on this new program in the high growth category of green hydrogen production, we remain committed to our existing battery technology development program with the focus of commercializing a silicon anode capable of improving the efficiency and lowering the cost of battery electric vehicle design and production," says Dr. David Lee, CEO of BioSolar.