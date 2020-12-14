Monolith Materials selects KBR's energy efficient ammonia technology
Dec. 14, 2020 6:14 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won a contract for an ammonia synthesis loop (synloop) by Monolith Materials, Inc. for its fertilizer project in Hallam, Nebraska.
- KBR will provide a technology license, basic engineering design package, proprietary equipment and catalyst for a 930 metric tons per day ammonia synloop project, which will consume hydrogen as feedstock from an emission-free, commercial-scale facility developed by Monolith Materials to produce both carbon black and ammonia from natural gas, air and 100% renewable power.
- "KBR's energy-efficient ammonia technology is the first choice of ammonia producers globally. We are excited to be part of Monolith's environmentally transformative fertilizer project in Hallam," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "Our sustainable process technology solutions are leading the energy transition industry globally."