Relay Therapeutics inks deal for RLY-1971 with Genentech

  • Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) has signed a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (OTCQX:RHHBY), for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971, with potential to expand into multiple combination studies including Genentech’s investigational inhibitor of KRAS G12C, GDC-6036.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the company will receive $75M upfront and is eligible to receive $25M in additional payments, with up to $695M in milestone payents, plus royalties ranging from the low-to-mid-teens.
  • “RLY-1971 has the potential to serve as a backbone for combination therapy across numerous solid tumors and therefore represents an encouraging approach for cancer patients,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Relay Therapeutics.
  • Relay Therapeutics anticipates to have enough cash and investments to sustain its operations through 2024, on executing collaboration.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.