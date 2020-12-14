Trinseo to acquire Arkema's PMMA business for $1.36B; Q4 outlook
Dec. 14, 2020 6:24 AM ETTrinseo PLC (TSE)TSE, ARKAYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) entered into a binding agreement with Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAY) to acquire latter’s polymethyl methacrylates (PMMA) and activated methyl methacrylates (MMA) businesses together, referred as the “PMMA business” for purchase price of €1.137B (~$1.36B).
- PMMA is a transparent and rigid plastic with a wide range of end uses, and is an attractive adjacent chemistry which complements Trinseo’s existing offerings across several end markets including automotive, building & construction, medical and consumer electronics.
- The combination of Trinseo’s existing portfolio with the PMMA business will enable greater focus on future growth markets such as Asia, which represents ~70% of the global PMMA market.
- The transaction is expected to generate ~$50M in annual pretax cost synergies by 2023 and additional revenue synergies by leveraging Trinseo’s market overlap and existing Asia organization to accelerate growth and an additional $25M in IT-related productivity savings in its existing businesses.
- Additionally, Trinseo is reducing dividend to $0.08 per share per quarter and suspending its share repurchase program to prioritize leverage reduction and preserve financial flexibility. The transaction is expected to be funded with up to $250M of existing cash with the remainder from new debt financing and expects the transaction to close in mid-2021.
- Q4 guidance: Net income of $58M-68M; adjusted EBITDA of $137M-152M; cash from operations of at least $95M and capital expenditures of ~$20M, resulting in free cash flow of at least $75M.