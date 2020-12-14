Disney shares dip 1% from record high after BMO downgrade
Dec. 14, 2020 7:24 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Citing the "considerable" recent multiple expansion, BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon downgrades the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) from Outperform to Market Perform but raises the price target from $165 to $185.
- Salmon: "Improved vaccination rates could help Disney continue to be a solid 're-opening' play, but with considerable multiple expansion."
- Following last week's investor day, Disney shares hit an all-time high.
- On the positive side, Salmon notes that Disney+ subscription forecasts "surpassed the most bullish expectations," and Disney raised its ESPN+ subscriber targets.
- Salmon attributes his price target boost to raising the direct to consumer business target from $100 to $120, while the core business target remains $65.
- Disney shares are down 1% pre-market to $173.90.
