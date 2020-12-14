Airbnb on watch after Gordon Haskett flips to bear from bull
Dec. 14, 2020 7:25 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor40 Comments
- Gordon Haskett drops its rating on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Underperform from Buy in a two-notch cut tied specifically to runaway valuation.
- "An overwhelming majority of investors we’ve spoken with have been unable to justify Airbnb's valuation premium relative to OTAs and expressed interest in realizing their quick gains," warns the firm.
- Gordon Haskett notes that ABNB is trading at 2.0X the firm's 2022 GBV estimate of $46B, well ahead of the OTA peer group average of 0.6X, which is comprised of BKNG trading at 1.0X and EXPE at 0.2X.
- Shares of Airbnb are down 2.41% in premarket action to $135.90 to stand slightly less than double the IPO pricing level of $68.
