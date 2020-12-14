TechTarget launches $175M convertible senior notes

Dec. 14, 2020 7:35 AM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)TTGTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to issue $175M of convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2025.
  • Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $26.25M of notes.
  • The company intends to use ~$150M of the net proceeds to fund the cash consideration payable for proposed acquisition of BrightTalk Limited and the remaining proceeds to fund, together with cash on hand, the $20M initial purchase price for B2B information technology enterprise customers.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021.
  • Shares down 1.3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.