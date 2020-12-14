TechTarget launches $175M convertible senior notes
Dec. 14, 2020 7:35 AM ETTechTarget, Inc. (TTGT)TTGTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to issue $175M of convertible senior unsecured notes due December 15, 2025.
- Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $26.25M of notes.
- The company intends to use ~$150M of the net proceeds to fund the cash consideration payable for proposed acquisition of BrightTalk Limited and the remaining proceeds to fund, together with cash on hand, the $20M initial purchase price for B2B information technology enterprise customers.
- Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021.
- Shares down 1.3% premarket.