ADC Therapeutics, Overland Pharma inks pact for four cancer candidates in China
Dec. 14, 2020 7:37 AM ETADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)ADCTBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) and Hillhouse Capital-backed Overland Pharmaceuticals, have jointly formed a new company, Overland ADCT BioPharma, to develop and commercialize ADC Therapeutics’ four antibody drug conjugate (ADC) candidates for hematologic and solid tumors, including loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca), ADCT-601, ADCT-602 and ADCT-901 in greater China and Singapore.
- Overland ADCT's pipeline is led by Lonca which is under review with the FDA for DLBCL.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Overland Pharmaceuticals has invested $50M for 51% stake in Overland ADCT and ADC Therapeutics will have remaining 49%.
- ADC Therapeutics can also earn milestone payments and royalties from the regional license agreement.