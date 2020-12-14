AdaptHealth launches $500M senior notes due 2029
Dec. 14, 2020 7:49 AM ETAdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)AHCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AdaptHealth LLC, a subsidiary of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) to issue $500M of senior notes due 2029.
- At the closing of the AeroCare acquisition in 1Q21, the net proceeds deposited into a segregated escrow together with term loan borrowings and cash on hand, will be used to finance the cash portion of the consideration for the AeroCare acquisition and to pay related fees and expenses.
- If the AeroCare acquisition is not completed by May 31, 2021, the Issuer will be required to redeem the senior notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the senior notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest.
- Shares down 3.2% premarket.