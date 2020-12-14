Qudian jumps 7.5% after fiscal Q3 delinquency improves from H1
Dec. 14, 2020 7:51 AM ETQudian Inc. (QD)QDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Qudian (NYSE:QD) advances 7.5% in premarket trading after its fiscal Q3 non-GAAP EPS of 32 cents beat the sole analyst estimate of 4 cents.
- Earnings declined ~46% Y/Y as the lender tightened its credit approval standards amid macro and overall credit cycle uncertainties.
- "Nevertheless, we are encouraged to see meaningful improvement across our delinquency metrics compared to the first half of this year, a validation of the effective execution of our operational strategy. Our overall D1 delinquency rate declined to approximately 13% at the end of November," said Chairman and CEO Min Luo.
- Total outstanding loan balance from loan book business declined by 34.5% to RMB 6.4B at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. outstanding balance as of June 30, 2020.
- Total revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 was RMB 849.4M (US$125.1M), less than the $130.6M average of two analyst estimates, and down 67% Y/Y.
- As of Dec. 14, QD repurchased total principal amount of convertible senior notes of US$217.0M; it has cumulatively completed total share repurchases of ~US$573.2M.
- Q3 financing income of RMB 487.3M fell from RMB 797.9M a year ago.
- Q3 sales income of RMB 139.0M increased from RMB 135.5M.
- Q3 loan facilitation income and other related income of RMB 177.2M fell from RMB 583.3M.
- Q3 transaction services fee and other related income fell to RMB 6.63M from RMB 993.3M.
- Q3 provision for receivables and other assets shrank to RMB 89.5M from RMB 691.1M a year earlier.
- Q3 total operating cost and expenses of RMB 100.0M fell from RMB 1.40B a year earlier.
