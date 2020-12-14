China Moly buys 95% of Congo ore project from Freeport McMoRan for $550M
- China Molybdenum (OTCPK:CMCLF) says it acquired a 95% stake in the Kisanfu copper-cobalt ore project in the Democratic Republic of Congo from Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) for $550M.
- China Moly's takeover of the undeveloped mine would raise its reserves in the DRC, the world's top producer of battery metal cobalt, where the company already operates the giant Tenke Fungurume mine.
- Kisanfu holds an estimated 6.28M metric tons of copper and 3.1M mt of cobalt metal, the company says.
- China Moly acquired a 56% stake in Tenke Fungurume in 2016 from Freeport while also entering negotiations to buy the U.S. miner's stake in Kisanfu before talks ended the following year.