Peloton and Atlassian among new additions to Nasdaq 100
- Nasdaq announces the results of the annual reconstitution of the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX), which will become effective prior to market open on December 21.
- The new companies being added are American Electric Power Company (NASDAQ:AEP), Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), and Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).
- As a result of the reconstitution, BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS), Expedia Group, (NASDAQ:EXPE), Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will be bounced from the index.
- The Nasdaq-100 Index is comprised of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market.
- The Nasdaq 100 has easily outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the last year.