Pandemic prompts boom in converting passenger planes to freighters
Dec. 14, 2020 8:08 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), SGGKF, ACDVF, GEACDVF, GE, BA, EADSYBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor10 Comments
- As lockdowns and border closures have all but ended international tourism, there has been a rush to convert old passenger jets into freighters among airlines and leasing firms like Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) and GECAS (NYSE:GE).
- Greater conversions have become even more attractive as old planes have seen their value plunge - some models off by as much as 47% since the start of the year, according to advisory firm Ishka.
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) said cargo yields had risen by 40% through September because of the pandemic-related passenger disruptions, and it forecasts more than 60% of freighter deliveries over the next 20 years will be conversions rather than new widebody freighters like the 777.
- Normally, about half of the world's cargo is carried in the belly of passenger planes, but the hit to travel has left the world more reliant on dedicated cargo planes, and a boost in e-commerce is pushing up demand. That creates an opportunity for passenger to freighter conversions companies like Singapore Technologies Engineering (OTCPK:SGGKF), Israel Aerospace Industries and U.S.-based Aeronautical Engineers Inc.
- Aviation analytics firm Cirium expects the number of P2F conversions globally will rise by 36% to 90 planes in 2021, and to 109 planes in 2022.
- "We estimate that most slots are sold for 2021 and at least 40% for 2022," Cirium Head of Market Analysis Chris Seymour declared. "There is an increase in newer-generation programs, notably the 737-800 and A321 as well as the A330, although older types like the 767 continue to see strong demand, driven in the past few years by Amazon building their own fleet."