Archrock readies $250M senior notes offering

Dec. 14, 2020 8:08 AM ETArchrock, Inc. (AROC)AROCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Archrock (NYSE:AROC) +3.1% PM, announced that Archrock Partners, wholly-owned subsidiary of Archrock, plans to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $250M principal amount of senior notes due 2028.
  • Archrock Partners Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Archrock Partners, will serve as co-issuer of the new notes.
  • New Notes are being offered as additional notes under an indenture, dated Dec. 20, 2019, post which the issuers earlier issued $500M aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2028.
  • New Notes will have identical terms as the initial notes.
  • Archrock Partners will use the proceeds for partially repaying outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.
