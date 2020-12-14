Archrock readies $250M senior notes offering
Dec. 14, 2020 8:08 AM ETArchrock, Inc. (AROC)AROCBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Archrock (NYSE:AROC) +3.1% PM, announced that Archrock Partners, wholly-owned subsidiary of Archrock, plans to offer and sell to eligible purchasers $250M principal amount of senior notes due 2028.
- Archrock Partners Finance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Archrock Partners, will serve as co-issuer of the new notes.
- New Notes are being offered as additional notes under an indenture, dated Dec. 20, 2019, post which the issuers earlier issued $500M aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2028.
- New Notes will have identical terms as the initial notes.
- Archrock Partners will use the proceeds for partially repaying outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility and for general partnership purposes.