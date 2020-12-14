MICT's insurance division inks commercial pact with China's largest payment service providers, shares jump 16%
Dec. 14, 2020 8:09 AM ETMICT, Inc. (MICT)MICTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- GFH Intermediate Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) rallies 15.7% premarket after it inks a commercial partnership with one of China's largest payment service providers.
- The partnership will earn commissions on insurance sales made via the MICT platform, with a registered base of more than 100M users.
- The commercial partner will provide payment services to a fast-growing network of merchants, which includes some of China's largest chains of convenience stores, as well as a broad cross-section of other retailers.
- The new contract to commence during the first quarter of 2021.