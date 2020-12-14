Veru continues last week's rally with positive enobosarm data from mid-stage breast cancer study
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) soars 54% in premarket trading on the heels of positive data from second (G200802) Phase 2 trial evaluating enobosarm for the treatment of endocrine and chemotherapy resistant ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Data were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Primary endpoint of this trial in 136 heavily pretreated subjects, was clinical benefit rate at 6 months.
- The study demonstrated meaningful clinical benefit rate of 32% and 29% in the 9mg and 18mg daily enobosarm AR+ cohorts, respectively. Best overall response rates, were 35.3% and 25.6% for 9mg and 18mg, respectively, with median progression-free survival of 5.6 months and 4.2 months in the 9mg and 18mg groups AR+, respectively. Patients also reported significant improvements in quality of life measurements including mobility, anxiety/depression and pain discomfort.
- Overall, enobosarm was well tolerated with most of the observed adverse events being mild to moderate. Drug related severe adverse events were observed in 6 patients at the 9mg and 10 patients at the 18mg dose. There were no reports of virilization, increased hematocrit, and liver toxicity.
- In the first enobosarm Phase 2 study (G200801), enobosarm 9mg dosing was evaluated in 22 heavily pretreated women. Enobosarm demonstrated a clinically meaningful six-month clinical benefit rate of 35.3% and had a favorable safety profile.
- VERU also said VERU-111 demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models of human triple negative breast cancer. Plans to meet with FDA and advance VERU-111 into a Phase 2b trial in women with paclitaxel resistant triple negative breast cancer in 2021.
- Last week, Veru in-licensed enobosarm, and H.C. Wainright raised price target for the company on the drug candidate.