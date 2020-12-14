Veru continues last week's rally with positive enobosarm data from mid-stage breast cancer study

Dec. 14, 2020 8:12 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)VERUBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) soars 54% in premarket trading on the heels of positive data from second (G200802) Phase 2 trial evaluating enobosarm for the treatment of endocrine and chemotherapy resistant ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. Data were presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
  • Primary endpoint of this trial in 136 heavily pretreated subjects, was clinical benefit rate at 6 months.
  • The study demonstrated meaningful clinical benefit rate of 32% and 29% in the 9mg and 18mg daily enobosarm AR+ cohorts, respectively. Best overall response rates, were 35.3% and 25.6% for 9mg and 18mg, respectively, with median progression-free survival of 5.6 months and 4.2 months in the 9mg and 18mg groups AR+, respectively. Patients also reported significant improvements in quality of life measurements including mobility, anxiety/depression and pain discomfort.
  • Overall, enobosarm was well tolerated with most of the observed adverse events being mild to moderate. Drug related severe adverse events were observed in 6 patients at the 9mg and 10 patients at the 18mg dose. There were no reports of virilization, increased hematocrit, and liver toxicity.
  • In the first enobosarm Phase 2 study (G200801), enobosarm 9mg dosing was evaluated in 22 heavily pretreated women. Enobosarm demonstrated a clinically meaningful six-month clinical benefit rate of 35.3% and had a favorable safety profile.
  • VERU also said VERU-111 demonstrated efficacy in preclinical models of human triple negative breast cancer. Plans to meet with FDA and advance VERU-111 into a Phase 2b trial in women with paclitaxel resistant triple negative breast cancer in 2021.
  • Last week, Veru in-licensed enobosarm, and H.C. Wainright raised price target for the company on the drug candidate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.