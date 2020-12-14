Algonquin buys majority stake in Texas wind farms from RWE in ~$600M deal
Dec. 14, 2020
- Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) agrees to acquire a 51% stake in a portfolio of four wind facilities in Texas from RWE Group (OTCPK:RWEOY) at price corresponding to an enterprise value of ~$600M.
- Algonquin says the wind facilities in the south Texas coastal region will have an aggregate capacity of 861 MW; two facilities, representing 421 MW of the total portfolio, already have achieved commercial operations, with the two remaining facilities will achieve commercial operations in late 2020 and early 2021, respectively.
- Algonquin also announces a $9.4B capital plan for 2021-25, with 70% expected to be invested by the Regulated Services Group and 30% by the Renewable Energy Group.
- The company also expects adjusted net EPS of $0.71-$0.76 for FY 2021, and forecasts 8%-10% compound annual growth in adjusted net EPS for the 2021-25 period.
- Algonquin has "a solid growth history in both financial metrics and dividend increases" and is "a long-term hold," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.