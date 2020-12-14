SolarWinds (SWI, -15.5%) shares are slumping premarket after a cyberattack of U.S. government facilities and a government directive to power down its Orion platform.

Suspected Russian hackers broke into networks of federal agencies, starting with the Treasury Department and the Commerce Department.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an emergency directive yesterday evening calling on all federal civilian agencies to “disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately.”

“The compromise of SolarWinds’ Orion Network Management Products poses unacceptable risks to the security of federal networks,” CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales said.

“We are aware of a potential vulnerability which if present is currently believed to be related to updates which were released between March and June 2020 to our Orion monitoring products,” SolarWinds CEO Kevin Thompson said in a statement yesterday. “We believe that this vulnerability is the result of a highly sophisticated, targeted and manual supply chain attack by a nation state. We are acting in close coordinate with FireEye, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the intelligence community, and other law enforcement to investigate these matters. As such, we are limited as to what we can share at this time.”

The negative news will interrupt a solid run for SWI shares. It’s up 15% since the start of November and more than 30% in the last six months.

This morning’s premarket plunge will push SWI stock solidly below its 50-day simple moving average, a technical level it’s been battling with since the start of July. November’s rally helped put some distance above the line.

An even more bearish move would be if it closes below the 100-day SMA, which it has held above since May, including a strong test at the start of November.

The stock is indicated to open at $19.90 currently, with the 50-day SMA at $21.95 and the 100-day at $20.84. The 200-day sits at $18.97.

Looking to ETFs, the cybersecurity stock rally was interrupted when FireEye (FEYE, +1.2%) disclosed a breach into its Red Team security tools.

But the decline was short-lived. The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK), which holds FireEye with a 2.69% weight and SolarWinds at 2.68%, dipped after the FireEye hack, but is down less than 1% now.

The Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ), which has SolarWinds as a 2.73% holding, the largest of any ETF, saw a similar move. It’s down 1.7% from its recent high on Dec. 8.

Sector Watch

As vaccines leave facilities in the U.S., healthcare remains in focus.

AbbVie will host its virtual immunology strategic update for investors starting at 10 a.m. ET.

JPMorgan expects the event to highlight significant further growth potential for the company’s two key recent launches, Skyrizi and Rinvoq.

Shares have seen a torrid run, up about 25% since November. Edmund Ingham says on Seeking Alpha the stock can keep running to $120-$150.