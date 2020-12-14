Planet Fitness sized up favorably as early vaccine delivery starts

Dec. 14, 2020 9:09 AM ETPlanet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)PLNTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BMO Capital Markets says recent meetings it held with top Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) management were positive, with constructive comments heard regarding membership, exciting opportunities in digital and royalty rate trajectory. "These were slightly offset by ongoing near-term pandemic uncertainty, particularly on timing of a return to new unit cadence," updates analyst Simeon Siegel.
  • Siegel and team keep an Outperform rating on Planet Fitness in place and bumps up the price target to $80.
  • Shares of Planet Fitness are up 2.05% in premarket trading. The early gain coincides with vaccine relief sweeping over the travel and entertainment sector in general.
