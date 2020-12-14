FormFactor and T.I.P.S. partner to deliver test solutions for power semiconductor devices
Dec. 14, 2020 9:18 AM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)FORMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) and T.I.P.S. Messtechnik GmbH announce that the companies have joined in a MeasureOne partnership to provide test and measurement solutions for high power devices.
- MeasureOne is a commitment between FormFactor and a select group of partners to deliver performance-validated, integrated solutions to address customers’ test and measurement applications.
- “FormFactor has developed specialized application layers for our industry-leading 200 mm and 300 mm high-power probe systems to support the unique test requirements of high power semiconductor devices utilizing T.I.P.S. high-voltage anti-arcing probe cards. This optimized solution provides our customers with a simple and safe way to make semi-automated and fully-automated high power device characterization measurements. Working with the market leader in specialized high-voltage and high-current probe cards allows us to optimize our environment to deliver engineering probe systems capable of solving our customers’ most challenging requirements.” said Claus Dietrich, VP and GM of the Systems Business Unit at FormFactor.
- The semiconductor power device market for EV/HEV is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21% from 2018-2024, to exceed $3.7B*, according to Milan Rosina, PhD. Principal Analyst, Power & Wireless and Batteries at Yole Développement
- Press Release