Tennant Company's announces senior leadership transition
Dec. 14, 2020 9:22 AM ETTennant Company (TNC)TNCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) announced a succession plan in which Chief Operating Officer Dave Huml will become chief executive officer effective March 1, 2021, and will join the Company’s board of directors.
- Current CEO, Chris Killingstad will serve as a strategic advisor until the end of 2021.
- Additionally, the Company’s former CFO, Thomas Paulson, to replace Andy Cebulla as interim CFO, effective January 4, 2021, following Mr. Cebulla’s resignation to accept a new position at another company.
- Kristin Stokes has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary on a permanent basis, previously served as interim general counsel and corporate secretary.
- Senior Vice President of Technology and Innovation, Rusty Zay will become chief commercial officer and be responsible for all global regional sales and service business units.