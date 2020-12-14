Exxon ramps up emission reduction plans; to phase out routine flaring
Dec. 14, 2020 9:26 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) +1.5% pre-market after setting further reductions in greenhouse gas emissions over the next five years which it says are consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement, as well as plans to eliminate routine flaring by 2030.
- Exxon says it plans to reduce the intensity of operated upstream greenhouse gas emissions by 15%-20% by 2025 vs. 2016 levels, to be supported by a 40%-50% decrease in methane intensity and a 35%-45% drop in flaring intensity across its global operations.
- The company says the emission reduction plans will cover Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from operated assets, and will provide Scope 3 emissions on an annual basis, but notes that reporting of indirect emissions does not ultimately incentivize reductions by the actual emitters.
- Activist firm Engine No. 1, which recently launched a proxy fight against Exxon, "is right... Exxon Mobil must change," D.M. Martins Research writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.