Cyclicals lead S&P 500 higher on vaccine rollout; deals also add enthusiasm
Dec. 14, 2020 9:34 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), COMP.INDSP500, COMP.IND, DJI, XLE, XLFBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The last full week of trading in 2020 kicks off on a positive note with a broad rally leaning to economic recovery stocks as vaccines start delivery in the U.S.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.6%, Nasdaq (COMP) +0.8% and Dow (DJI) +0.6% are all higher.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is leading the S&P sectors as WTI futures +0.9% fighting to reclaim $47/barrel. March was the last time it was consistently above that price.
- Interest rates are moving higher, helping Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF). The 10-year yield is up 3 basis points, back above 0.9% to 0.92%.
- All the S&P sectors are in the green.
- M&A is helping volume. Blackstone is snapping up more lab office property. AstraZeneca's $39B buyout of Alexion is getting mixed reviews on Wall Street.
- Travel stocks are rallying on the vaccine optimism.
- Among the Big Six megacaps, Alphabet is slightly lower after outages hit Gmail, YouTube and other services. Facebook is also down slightly on the drafting of EU gatekeeper regulations that include substantial fines.