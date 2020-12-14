Verizon sets up 5G Ultra Wideband at SAP Labs
Dec. 14, 2020 9:46 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZ, SAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Verizon Business (VZ +0.5%) has lit up 5G Ultra Wideband service at SAP Labs (SAP +0.8%) in Palo Alto, Calif., marking an expanded partnership between the two to build and test 5G solutions.
- They'll initially explore "how 5G and edge compute can transform digital supply chains on factory floors, at fulfillment centers and distribution warehouses, and within retail stores" - starting with use cases including retail stocking and shelf layout compliance, along with predictive quality and predictive maintenance.
- Verizon operates six 5G Labs in the U.S. and one in London, working on use cases from healthcare to public safety to entertainment. There are four additional 5G Innovation Hubs on-premise for customers.