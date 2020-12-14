Victory Square Technologies inks sales & distribution contract with Brazilian company
Dec. 14, 2020 9:51 AM ETVictory Square Technologies Inc. (VSQTF)VSQTFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Victory Square Technologies (OTCQX:VSQTF -1.3%) portfolio company Victory Square Health entered into a new sales and distribution contract with a Brazilian medical production and supply company on Dec. 14, 2020.
- The contract will provide for an initial order of 3.7M Covid-19 Rapid Tests to be supplied from Victory Square Health subject to ANVISA approval.
- Order is to be filled over a 24-month period.
- "We are confident that this order will provide the country of Brazil with critical and accurate assistance in identifying and fighting this pandemic while also generating further sales opportunities for VSH in Brazil," CEO, Victory Square Health Felipe Peixoto commented.