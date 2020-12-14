McDonald's rallies after strong bull call from UBS on compelling sales drivers
Dec. 14, 2020
McDonald's Corporation (MCD)
- UBS hikes its rating on McDonald's (MCD +2.9%) to Buy from Neutral on its view that the risk-reward profile now skews significantly to the upside.
- Analyst Dennis Geiger: "MCD maintains one of the more compelling and visible US comp catalyst paths over the next several months and through '21, reflecting multiple drivers and investments. With investor sentiment recently flipped from crowded long to widely shorted, & shares lagging since mid-Oct., we now see upside to lowered expectations & view shares as attractive at ~22.5x our '22 EPS (peers 24x). We expect an acceleration in US sss and upside to Consensus in '21 represents a near-term catalyst (high US sss correlation w/ valuation), while EPS upside is a LT catalyst."
- McDonald's is seen being well positioned to gain share in coming years given investments, scale and increased brand relevance. Notably, Geiger and team see MCD achieving better than mid-single digit U.S. comparable sales growth in 2021 and 16% EPS CAGR over the next four years.
- The firm takes its price target on McDonald's up to $240 based off higher 2021-2022 estimates. 25 of 33 firms with a rating on McDonald's are in the bull camp.