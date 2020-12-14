Goldman says SPAC boom to continue into 2021 -CNBC

Dec. 14, 2020 9:57 AM ETBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) are an investment vehicle that goes public without having a real business through merger merger or acquisition typically within two years - CNBC
  • Funds raised through blank-check deals have totaled a record $70B in 2020, fivefold increase Y/Y - according to Goldman.
  • The total of 206 SPAC deals this year accounted for 52% of the IPO capital raised in the U.S. in 2020.
  • “We expect a high level of SPAC activity will continue into 2021,” David Kostin, Goldman’s head of chief U.S. equity strategy, said in a note. “Increased retail trading activity has also boosted interest in early-stage SPAC targets. SPACs have low opportunity cost for investors when policy rates are near zero.”
