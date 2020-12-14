Shopify competition? Bezos reportedly working on new e-commerce project

Dec. 14, 2020 10:10 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP)SHOPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor119 Comments
  • One of the projects that Jeff Bezos is working on at Amazon is a new online store format that could in theory compete more directly with Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).
  • Insiders at Amazon tell BI that Bezos is becoming more involved with projects.
  • Shares of Shopify are down 0.25% on the day after being in positive territory early in the session. The death-by-Amazon theory for Shopify has been floated a few times in the past.
  • Shopify is up 166% YTD, which has led to many calls that is overvalued, including one last month from Seeking Alpha author Mott Capital Management.
