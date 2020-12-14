Snowflake shares drop 4.7% ahead of first lockup expiration, which includes up to 25% of vested options
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares are down 4.7% ahead of tomorrow's lockup expiration.
- Snowflake has two official lockup expiration dates and one milestone-triggered release.
- The first expiration allows current and former employees to offload up to 25% of outstanding vested stock options and shares subject to vested stock options and RSUs. As of July 31, this represented up to 11,295,695 shares.
- Non-employee shareholders can sell up to 25% of their vested options once SNOW has traded at more than 133% above the $120 IPO price (or $159.60) for 10 days of a 15-day trading period following December 14. Snowflake has easily beaten that milestone. As of July, this expiration represented up to 37,904,494 shares.
- On the second trading day after the second public quarterly report in March, the full lockup expiration will hit.
- In a Snowflake downgrade last week, Deutsche Bank noted that the March expiration will take the free float from 32.2M to 345.8M shares.
- Source: Amended S-1 filing / 10-Q filing.
- Post updated to correct the share count typo in the third bullet.