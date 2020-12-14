Riot Blockchain launches 8MW pilot project for higher productivity, lower cost
Dec. 14, 2020 Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Riot Blockchain (RIOT +10.5%) announced an 8 MW pilot project to assess the potential for higher productivity and lower cost mining opportunities in Texas.
- To launch the project, the company has teamed up with two leading-edge technology companies, Enigma Digital Assets AG and Lancium.
- Pilot project has the unique dual focus of evaluating Enigma's next-generation immersion technology to increase mining productivity, in addition to evaluating Lancium's Smart Response software to reduce energy costs.
- "Enigma's immersion modules provide significant potential benefits and Lancium's Smart Response software helps miners reduce their cost of power by being opportunistic in the local energy market. When combined, both technologies have the potential to reduce Riot's bitcoin production costs, increase hashrates and significantly extend the life of the Company’s bitcoin mining ASICs," CEO Jeff McGonegal commented.
- During the pilot project, Lancium will provide 8 MW of power for the pilot project; initial 3 MW will be dedicated to a current-generation Enigma immersion module, for use with S19-Pro ASIC miners, while further 5 MW will be made available for Enigma's next-gen immersion module solution, which is currently in final development and expected to be available in early 2021 for the pilot project.
- Pilot project represents the first Controllable Load Resource in the Houston Load zone, with the energization of the facility planned for Q1 2021