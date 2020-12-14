Palo Alto Networks shares rise after Piper price target boost on cloud, security tailwinds

Dec. 14, 2020 10:36 AM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)PANWBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Citing increased confidence in the company's forward growth, Piper Sandler maintains an Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) and raises the price target from $300 to $350.
  • Analyst Rob Owens says the secular cloud and digital trends "will create more durable growth tailwinds over the medium term" due to PANW's "broad portfolio and relative exposure."
  • The firm's survey of CIOs suggested that security remains a priority, which serves as another "favorable" tailwind for Palo Alto.
  • PANW shares are up 1.6% to $314.93.
  • Palo Alto has a Bullish Quant rating. Check out the top tech stocks according to Quant rating here.
