Giga-tronics nabs three orders totaling $2M
Dec. 14, 2020 Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA)
- Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA +11.1%) bags three customer orders totaling $2.0M.
- The first order is received from a national laboratory supporting the development of an airborne radar platform for the US Army, a new branch of the armed forces for Giga-tronics for recently introduced COMPASS platform.
- The second order is received from a well-known prime contractor in direct support of advanced systems development for fifth generation fighter aircraft, for Radar Threat Generation System.
- The above two orders totaled $1.5M.
- A third order of $0.48M is received from a prime contractor as a follow-on order supporting a critical missile defense program, for additional inventory of Giga-tronics's Microsource digital YIG oscillators.