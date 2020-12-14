Giga-tronics nabs three orders totaling $2M

Dec. 14, 2020 10:37 AM ETGiga-tronics Incorporated (GIGA)GIGABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Giga-tronics (OTCQB:GIGA +11.1%) bags three customer orders totaling $2.0M.
  • The first order is received from a national laboratory supporting the development of an airborne radar platform for the US Army, a new branch of the armed forces for Giga-tronics for recently introduced COMPASS platform.
  • The second order is received from a well-known prime contractor in direct support of advanced systems development for fifth generation fighter aircraft, for Radar Threat Generation System.
  • The above two orders totaled $1.5M.
  • A third order of $0.48M is received from a prime contractor as a follow-on order supporting a critical missile defense program, for additional inventory of Giga-tronics's Microsource digital YIG oscillators.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.