Walk On's teams with Aramark for first non-traditional site on Purdue's campus
Dec. 14, 2020 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)
- Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announces partnership with Walk-On's to anchor the all-new 'Purdue Marketplace' set to enhance dining offerings for Purdue's West Lafayette campus and community.
- "We're excited about the strong growth opportunity of the non-traditional sector where a premium is placed on convenience, speed, quality and value. Our brand has always been about creativity and adaptability - we place a huge value on innovation and are a nimble brand that works with partners on custom build-outs and menu offerings to meet their needs and the needs of the customers they serve. This first non-traditional unit marks an exciting chapter in our ongoing development efforts as we make our food and gameday experience more accessible than ever." said President & COO, Scott Taylor.