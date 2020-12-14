FreeWheel, part of Comcast names new revenue chief
- FreeWheel, a Comcast company (CMCSA +0.4%) names Mark McKee as U.S. CRO, effective immediately.
- McKee has been the acting chief revenue officer since January 2020, responsible for FreeWheel’s sales revenue and execution across all U.S.
- “Mark is an industry leader with a finger on the pulse of today’s dynamic advertising industry. He has been able to combine his visibility into areas of challenge with prioritization of areas with greater opportunity to deliver results and value for our customers. We are excited to elevate him to this new role at FreeWheel as we evolve and grow our offerings with supply, demand, marketplace and media clients.” said Dave Clark, general manager, FreeWheel.
- Press Release