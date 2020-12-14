Adidas gains after company says it is looking for Reebok options

Dec. 14, 2020 10:55 AM ETadidas AG (ADDYY)ADDYYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) confirms a report from last month that it has begun to assess strategic alternatives for the Reebok brand.
  • "As part of the development of its new five-year strategy, Adidas has begun to assess strategic alternatives for Reebok. These strategic alternatives include both a potential sale of Reebok as well as Reebok remaining a part of the company," states the German company.
  • A potential sale of Reebok is expected to fetch around $1B, which is far less than the $3.8B Adidas paid for the brand in 2005.
  • A decision on Reebok could be announced on March 10 when Adidas is set to unveil its five-year strategy.
  • Shares of Adidas are up 2.09% in Frankfurt trading.
