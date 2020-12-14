Caterpillar trims rolling machine sales decline; Latin America sales flip to gain
Dec. 14, 2020 10:59 AM ETCaterpillar Inc. (CAT)CATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Caterpillar (CAT +1.1%) reports rolling three-month retail machine sales ending in November fell 11%, better than the 17% declines posted in the October rolling period.
- By region: North America machine sales fell 20% after dropping 28% in October, Asia/Pacific sales added 2% after a 3% increase in October, Latin America sales turned around to an 8% increase after falling 7% in the October period, and Europe-Africa-Middle East sales fell 10% after slumping 15% in October.
- Total worldwide energy and transportation retail sales fell 24% in the latest rolling period after skidding 24% in the October rolling period and 27% in the September period.
- CAT shares have ripped higher since their March lows and earlier this morning threatened their 52-week intraday high $183.81.