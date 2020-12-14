NeoGames called out as a lottery winner by Macquarie
Dec. 14, 2020 11:14 AM ETNeoGames S.A. (NGMS)NGMSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- It is not too late to find a small cap, hypergrowth tech company active in the U.S. iLottery market, according to Macquarie.
- The firm launches coverage on Luxembourg-based NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) with an Outperform rating and price target of $28.
- Analyst Chad Beynon and team think NeoGames will grow at a 24% CAGR through 2030.
- "Near-term, NGMS’ strong position, in our view, will lead to 28% 4 Yr revenue and 46% 4 Yr EBITDA growth CAGRs. Currently, the US lottery market (legal in 46 jurisdictions) grosses ~$83bn in annual sales, implying annual spend/adult of ~$340; however, the sector, which has grown 4.5% per annum since 2009, is still largely an analog, or retail, business. During the next ten years, we expect this to change following recent iLottery acceptance and success, which is now legal in nine states. We liken this opportunity to other analog to digital complementary industries like Gaming and Video Games, where classic offerings still exist but are augmented by digital in a complementary fashion."
- Looking at the sector, NGMS is said to have deep moats with the largest canoe.
- The $28 PT from Macquarie combines multiples on EV/sales ($25), DCF ($33) P/E ($27) and EV/EBITDA ($26). Shares of NeoGames have ranged from $19.94 to $23.42 since the IPO launched last month.