Legend Biotech on go with early-stage stage with CAR-T candidate in blood cancer
Dec. 14, 2020 11:15 AM ETLegend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)LEGNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- The FDA has signed-off Legend Biotech's (LEGN +11.1%) investigational new drug application to evaluate LB1901, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma.
- Upcoming Phase 1 multicohort study will enroll patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma or cutaneous T-cell lymphoma in the U.S., with primary objectives of the study are to characterize the safety and tolerability of LB1901 and to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose.
- LB1901 targets CD4, which is a surface membrane glycoprotein uniformly expressed in a majority of TCL subtypes.