QuantumScape falls again as momentum ride stalls out

Dec. 14, 2020 11:34 AM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)QSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • Ark Invest analyst Sam Korus posts an update on QuantumScape (QS -10.9%) following a very busy week for the company.
  • Korus notes that QuantumScape released data demonstrating that its single-layer battery cell could charge in 15 minutes, operate in a wide range of temperatures, and achieve more than 800 cycles, roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles in an electric vehicle with a 100kWh battery. While batteries rarely perform this well across all three vectors, Korus notes that QuantumScape is reportedly using an electrolyte gel, making it more of a hybrid solution than a pure solid-state battery, at least for the time being.
  • "Generating investor interest, solid-state batteries hold the promise of energy densities 50-100% higher than those of traditional lithium-ion batteries. While QuantumScape is targeting the electric vehicle market, our research suggests that solid-state batteries will gain more traction in drones and air taxis. Both will be less sensitive to the higher price of solid-state batteries than to their light weight. Low weight is less meaningful for electric vehicles on the ground but could prove vital for drones, air taxis, and perhaps even AR/VR headsets. Many labs and battery companies have demonstrated impressive results, but few have commercialized successfully at scale. ARK will continue to track the space closely."
  • Shares of QuantumScape more than doubled in a month before topping out last week at $87.50 as the company began to lose some of its allure as the next shiny object in the EV space.
  • Seeking Alpha Marketplace's Chris DeMuth also put a Sell tag on QuantumScape last week through the Sifting the World service.
