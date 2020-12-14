Mosaic's November potash sales volumes more than double, phosphate up
Dec. 14, 2020 11:58 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)MOSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Mosaic (MOS +5.6%) rallies to a 52-week high after reporting November potash sales volumes jumped to 746K metric tons for $162M from 356K mt and $92M a year earlier.
- November phosphate sales volume gained 39% to 719K mt for $312M from 517K mt and $188M a year ago.
- Sales at the company's Fertilizantes unit in Brazil increased 7.8% to 694K mt while the value of sales slipped to $242M from $253M.
- Mosaic "will continue to rally as earnings surprises and stronger cash flow generation is in store," MMR Research writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.