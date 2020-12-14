Mosaic's November potash sales volumes more than double, phosphate up

Dec. 14, 2020 11:58 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS)MOSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Mosaic (MOS +5.6%) rallies to a 52-week high after reporting November potash sales volumes jumped to 746K metric tons for $162M from 356K mt and $92M a year earlier.
  • November phosphate sales volume gained 39% to 719K mt for $312M from 517K mt and $188M a year ago.
  • Sales at the company's Fertilizantes unit in Brazil increased 7.8% to 694K mt while the value of sales slipped to $242M from $253M.
  • Mosaic "will continue to rally as earnings surprises and stronger cash flow generation is in store," MMR Research writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.