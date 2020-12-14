Simon Property ends top execs' pay cuts and gives them back pay
Dec. 14, 2020 Simon Property Group (SPG)
- Simon Property Group (SPG -1.1%) reinstates the annual base salaries of its named executive officers after it had reduced them effective March 28, 2020 due to the pandemic, the company disclosed in an SEC filing.
- In addition, the mall operator essentially erased the 25%-100% pay cuts the executives took from March 28 until Dec. 9.
- The company's compensation board approved the payment on Dec. 18 of an amount equal to the difference between the amount of base salary they would have been paid during the temporary reduction period had the reduction not been in place and the amount they were actually paid during that period.
- The base salaries were reinstated for Chairman, CEO and President David Simon at $1.25M; General Counsel and Secretary Steven E. Fivel at $650K; Chief Administrative Officer John Rulli at $650K; Executive Vice President, CFO, and Treasurer Brian J. McDade at $500K, and Assistant General Counsel and Assistant Secretary Alexander L.W. Snyder at $445K.
- Board members received similar treatment. The company had temporarily suspended payment to independent directors, effective April 1, 2020. The board reinstated payment to those directors of their cash retainer fees for Q4 2020 and approved payments of amounts they would have been paid in Q2 and Q3 had the fees not been suspended.
- As of Nov. 6, 2020, SPG had collected from its U.S. retail portfolio 72% of its net billed rents for Q2 and 85% of net billed rents for Q3.