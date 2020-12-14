AstraZeneca/Alexion merger could drive more deals: Piper Sandler

  • Commenting on the proposed merger between Alexion (NASDAQ:ALXN) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Piper Sandler highlights the ‘durability’ of large biotech businesses, ‘with Astra pointing to double-digit EPS accretion in years 1-3’ from the deal.
  • “If the market doesn’t recognize it – each and every time – someone else does”, the analysts led by Christopher J Raymond notes, as they single out BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN), and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) as compelling within a large entity.
  • BioMarin and Deciphera have each gained nearly +5% during the day, while Ultragenyx and Acceleron have risen +6.5% and +4.8%, respectively.
  • Notably, all companies serve the niche segment of rare therapeutics, and some might make more sense, as suggested by their valuations.
  • Ultragenyx and Acceleron, two commercial-stage, rare-disease specialists, have already gained +236.6% and +144.3%, respectively, in the year so far. Comparatively, BioMarin and Deciphera look to be outliers losing -4.8% and -13.6%, respectively.
  • BioMarin is worthy of particular attention. A cursory look at 2014 – 2019 financials indicates the company had more than a twofold rise in revenue with EBITDA turning positive to $0.5M compared to negative ~$98.8M five years ago. With a net cash position, the total cash and equivalents stand at $1.5B, nearly double the level in December 2019. Yet, shares in terms of EV to forward sales trade at ~7.8x compared to the five-year average of ~9.4x.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.