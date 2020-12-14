Pluralsight downgraded as Needham questions valuation of company's sale to Vista Equity Partners
Dec. 14, 2020 12:07 PM ET
- Needham downgrades Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from Buy to Hold and removes its $25 price target after the company announced agreed to a $3.5B sale to Vista Equity Partners.
- Needham: "We are big believers the PS platform is a very unique and highly strategic asset, leading us to view this acquisition price as low."
- The firm sees the deal valuation as "good for Vista, less so for PS shareholders" but doesn't expect to see a superior offer..
- Raymond James (Outperform, $22 price target) also doesn't expect a higher offer to step forward and says investors "may be surprised by the premium/takeout multiple at 8x sales, especially with similar growth assets trading at a two-turn premium."
- Pluralsight shares are up 5.9% to $20.10.
