Gladstone Land acquires $3.6M farmland in California
Dec. 14, 2020 12:21 PM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)LANDBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Land (LAND +1.9%) acquires 236 acres of farmland located in Fresno County, California for $3.6M.
- In connection with the acquisition, the company has also entered into a 20-year lease agreement with an existing tenant who are expected to grow almond trees on the farm, adding to the company's acreage growing nut crops.
- "This acquisition is adjacent to one of our existing farms leased by the same tenant, which will allow them to efficiently expand their operations," says MD Tony Marci.
