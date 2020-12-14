Gladstone Land acquires $3.6M farmland in California

  • Gladstone Land (LAND +1.9%) acquires 236 acres of farmland located in Fresno County, California for $3.6M.
  • In connection with the acquisition, the company has also entered into a 20-year lease agreement with an existing tenant who are expected to grow almond trees on the farm, adding to the company's acreage growing nut crops.
  • "This acquisition is adjacent to one of our existing farms leased by the same tenant, which will allow them to efficiently expand their operations," says MD Tony Marci.
  • "Gladstone Land: A Field of Dividend Dreams," writes Brad Thomas on Seeking Alpha.
