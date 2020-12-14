Aditxt, Todos Medical in distribution pact for for COVID-19 immune monitoring

Dec. 14, 2020 12:40 PM ETAditxt, Inc. (ADTX), TOMDFADTX, TOMDFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aditx Therapeutics (ADTX -8.5%) and Todos Medical (OTCQB:TOMDF +1.1%) have signed a distribution agreement for AditxtScore, with planned availability in January 2021.
  • AditxtScore for COVID-19 scoring system will initially include antibody and neutralizing antibodies, and will soon include T-cell and B-cell responses as well.
  • Todos Medical has secured the rights to distribute AditxtScore for COVID-19 to monitor immunity against SARS-CoV-2. Blood samples will be collected by Todos and/or its network of partners and sent to Aditxt’s CLIA accredited AditxtScore Center for processing.
