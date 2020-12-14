Freeport signs 2021 copper deal with Chinese smelters at lower price
- Freeport McMoRan (FCX -1.5%) has agreed to copper treatment charges at $59.50/metric ton of concentrates, $2.50 below this year's terms but in-line with market expectations, and refining charges at 5.95 cents/lb. of copper, S&P Global Platts reports.
- Freeport's settlement with the Chinese smelters, which came later than usual because the pandemic ruled out annual face-to-face negotiations in Shanghai last month, signals the lowest benchmark since a settlement of $56/mt for 2011 and a sixth straight annual decline.
- The first miner-smelter copper TC/RC settlement of the mating season usually serves as the benchmark for the year ahead and is referenced in supply contracts worldwide.
- Separately, China Moly says it acquired a 95% stake in the Kisanfu copper-cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo from Freeport for $550M.