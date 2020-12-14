Relief Therapeutics sees lead drug data from pivotal COVID-19 study early next month
Dec. 14, 2020 3:07 PM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)RLFTFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor57 Comments
- Speaking to CNBC, Relief Therapeutics' (OTCQB:RLFTF +11.5%) Chairman Ram Selvaraju said the ongoing Phase 2b/3 trial with RLF-100 is expected to provide topline data in 1H of January, and attributed the 38,000% rise so far this year, in share price in part to its evidence of efficacy in “otherwise untreatable patients.”
- Last week, the company, along with U.S. partner NeuroRx, met the 165 enrollment target in ongoing trial of RLF-100, which is a patented version of aviptadil, in critically-ill COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure. Aviptadil is a synthetic form of the human Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide which reduces inflammation in the lungs and protects the alveolar type II cells.
- Early stage results from expanded access use of RLF-100 showed 72% of those admitted into the ICU surviving.
- Selvaraju also revealed that Relief Therapeutics and NeuroRx had been in contact with Operation Warp Speed and said if the drug successfully proves its efficacy, it expects to receive high volume orders, similar to Gilead and Eli Lilly.
- In June, the FDA granted fast-track designation to RLF-100, as well orphan drug tag for acute respiratory distress syndrome.